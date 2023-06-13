ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A high school student from Le Roy is being recognized for her work, telling the story of another young person.

Anna Long is a junior at Le Roy High School. Her film is about Sonita Alizadeh.

Alizadeh is originally from Afghanistan. Her family tried to sell her into child marriage. She escaped, found herself in New York, has since graduated from Bard College, and now makes music, spreading awareness on the issue of child marriage across the world.

Long’s film is part of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Speak Truth to Power contest, where participants make a film based on a human rights leader from a list of names. It was submitted to the Tribeca Film Festival.

Long’s film is up for another award from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archwell Foundation.