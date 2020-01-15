Layoffs at Rochester iHeart radio stations

Pat McMahon was one of those let go

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several people were laid off from local iHeart radio stations this week as part of nationwide cuts.

A source tells News 8 at least 6 people lost their jobs at various stations like Y94, 95.1 and Mix 100.5.

iHeart released a statement saying the move was made “to take advantage of the significant investments it has made in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and its unique scale and leadership position in the audio marketplace.”

One of those laid off is Pat McMahon from The Pauly and Pat Show on Mix 100.5 FM.

He said this on Facebook today:

“Today was my last day on Y94, Mix 100.5 and a bunch of stations nationwide that I was honored to be on and a part of. Thank you to everyone I worked with and for. It was fun and I got to accomplish so many goals. It was truly my honor. To the future!“

This story was filed too late to reach out to local iHeart spokespeople during business hours.

News 8 will ask for comment Wednesday.