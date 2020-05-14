1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lawyer to businesses reopening Friday: ‘Go above and beyond state guidelines’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As some business owners prepare to reopen on Friday, there’s a lot they need to consider. New York State has released detailed plans for each area of business that’s able to reopen in Phase One. Guidelines include social distancing, masking, and occupancy requirements.

Benjamin Mudrick is a partner at Harter Secrest & Emery. He said it’s better to go above and beyond these guidelines. He said it’s important for business owners to fully understand what’s expected of them before reopening.

“If you don’t feel ready or you don’t feel like you understand that guidance as well as you need to, it’s better to delay than to open up without understanding and making the changes that you need to,” said Mudrick.

He said there’s even more to consider in addition to safety.

“Employee morale, are your employees scared to come to work? Are they going to be able to do their jobs in the workplace or are you going to keep maintaining a flexible workplace?”

Health checks, payroll, and infrastructure are other factors he said to consider. He said it’s key for business owners to listen to their employees during this time.

“You know your business better than anyone else so you know what your vulnerabilities are, you know what your strengths are.”

For business owners concerned about liability issues down the line, Mudrick said this is why it’s so important to follow state guidelines to a tee and beyond. He said if you check all the boxes and show customers and employees you care about safety, there’s a lower chance there’ll be a liability issue in the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss