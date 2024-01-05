IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 has obtained a lawsuit filed against the Irondequoit zoning board regarding the St. Thomas school project.

The petitioners, 14 Irondequoit residents who filed under the name “Friends of St. Thomas the Apostle,” said the zoning board violated town law with this decision.

Developer 43north {forty-three north} is trying to convert the school into apartments. They were granted a variance by the zoning board in December, instead of a zoning change.

43North previously said to News 8 that the variance would have allowed them to change the building, not the whole property.

News 8 has reached out to 43North for comment, as well as the Irondequoit zoning board and have not heard back yet.

