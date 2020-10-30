Lawsuit filed against Bello, Mendoza for ‘tyrannical, and unjustified actions’ due to COVID-19 shutdown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some residents of Monroe County have filed a lawsuit against County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza challenging the emergency shutdown measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Plaintiffs of this lawsuit include a variety of business owners, landlords, performers, teachers, parents, etc. who are being negatively impacted by the overreaching, tyrannical, and unjustified actions of Monroe County leadership,” a statement reads.

A statement suggests the legal action against Bello and Mendoza includes violations pertaining to the first, fifth and fourteenth amendment.

Those involved said this lawsuit is in addition to pending legal action against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.