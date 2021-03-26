Lawmakers urging for justice reform in women’s prisons

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State lawmakers are pushing for justice reforms in women’s prisons. The group is calling on the legislature to pass parole reforms.

Lawmakers are also pushing the governor to sign the HALT Solitary Confinement Act, a bill that would end prolonged solitary confinement and replace it with more humane alternatives. That HALT Act passed in the state legislature last week.

“HALT needs to be signed immediately. It is imparative,” Assemblymember Sarah Clark said.

“If you’re not willing to look at the human clause — which everyone should be moved by — the financial cost of this giant enormous building that at the time I was there has two women in solitary is ridiculous. Those dollars could be put into the resources that keep people from incarceration.”

State lawmakers are also urging the legislature to pass the ‘Elder Parole’ and ‘Fair and Timely Parole’ acts. Both bills evaluate parole review based on age and eligibility.