Lawmakers taking a final look into marijuana legalization in New York State

With just days before the end of the legislative session, lawmakers in Albany are taking one last look at legalizing marijuana.

Legalization advocates made a final push over the weekend to submit legislation by the Sunday night deadline.

According to State Assemblyman John Mcdonald, there are still a lot of unanswered questions that need to be addressed before the bill can be passed.

“There are a lot of projections of revenues that marijuana is going to drive,” said McDonald, “and where are those resources going to go? Are they gonna go to disadvantaged communities? Are they gonna go to law enforcement? Are we gonna provide law enforcement the proper resources for impaired driving?

“If we’re saying that we are going to be regulating this market, to provide business opportunities for minority communities, we better make sure we do it. We better make sure that the language is tight enough. So that way, when the executive and his agencies start to put this into play, we actually fulfill that commitment.

A meeting is planned for today to further discuss the bill. Lawmakers have until the end of the day wednesday to make a decision.

