U.S.Representative John Katko, Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, and Chuck Schumer are calling for emergency funding to repair the West Pier and West Barrier Bar of Little Sodus Bay Harbor.

The Barrier has been damaged due to years of deterioration and above-average water levels on Lake Ontario.

Lawmakers say while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers makes the repairs, tourists and residents could end up leaving the Village of Fair Haven, and Cayuga County.