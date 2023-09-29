ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State lawmakers gathered in Rochester Friday to push for more support for organizations who help infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities. Their specific focus — the early intervention program.

Lawmakers say the rates at which care providers are reimbursed by the government aren’t high enough, leaving providers struggling to make ends meet.

Currently the reimbursement rate is 11%. Lawmakers want to see that boosted to 15%. They say this issue comes up each year with the budget, but doesn’t pass.

“I think it’s just a matter of priority,” Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said. “This year we need to make sure that this year this is a priority. Our kids are suffering. This is costing our schools. This is costing our families. This is costing children over time. And it is a bigger cost driver to the taxpayer when they’re paying for in school services and Medicaid services down the line.”

Advocates say early intervention is critical, as 85% of brain development happens before kids go to school. Counting for inflation, data shows providers are making 140% less than in 1994.