ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lawmakers gave an update on a law designed to address violence in our communities Tuesday.

The bipartisan Safer Communities Act makes gun trafficking illegal, and distributes more money towards mental health resources to prevent gun violence. It was proposed in 2009, following the death of 17-year-old Nyasia Preyear-Yard, who was shot by a person who had an illegally trafficked gun in New York City. Since then, over 1,300 illegal guns have been seized by law enforcement, and 200 defendants have been charged.

“At that time, gun trafficking was not a federal crime,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said. “Instead, law enforcement officials had to rely on a patchwork of weak, easily exploitable, statutes to prosecute offenders. This made enforcement very difficult, and it allowed traffickers to operate even in broad daylight. In our parks, near our schools, or outside our homes without fear of consequences.”

She adds that because of this law, over 395 mental health professionals will be hired in various schools throughout the state. More than $2 million will be given to the Finger Lakes area for improvement of mental health.