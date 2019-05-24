Lawmaker launches petitions to stop Livingston prison closure

SONYEA, NY (WROC) — A state lawmaker has launched a petition calling on Governor Cuomo to stop the closure of the Livingston Correction Facility in Sonyea.

Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes says she is creating the petition for “residents to voice their opposition to the closure.”

Thursday, Byrnes and a group of lawmakers rallied outside the prison, questioning the state’s reasoning for shutting down Livingston.

The state prison is currently 92 percent occupied and employs more than 300 workers in the Livingston County area.

Byrnes says the closure will have a devastating impact on the area. “Closing Livingston Correctional Facility will have devastating effects on the community. Over 300 jobs of our friends, family and neighbors will be lost. I stand in support of the dedicated correctional officers and their families and I will work with local officials to find answers.”

Byrnes is inviting residents to sign a petition online.

The Groveland Correctional Facility across the street from Livingston is slated to remain open.