Local law enforcement happy about upcoming changes to bail reform in New York state

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local law enforcement agencies say they’re happy about upcoming changes to bail reform.

Judges in New York will soon be able to hold violent repeat offenders on bail.

This means if you’ve been arrested for assault, stealing a car, or jumping bail, a judge will soon be able to decide whether or not you’ll stay behind bars.

Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts hasn’t been in court lately because of social distancing laws, so he’s been working on something else.

“The state has made some reforms to the reforms, if you would,” Ritts said Thursday.

The initial reforms told judges they couldn’t set bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, so the defendants were released after arraignment.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says they’re happy about this.

They’re also happy law enforcement will now have more time to hand over evidence to defense attorneys.

“Fifteen days to the average person sounds like a lot, but when you’re talking about toxicology reports and additional reports that becomes a great burden to try to get that information in over to the district attorney’s office,” said Sgt. Matthew Bottone with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

This upcoming change gives some discretion back to judges.

“They can now consider community safety, whether there’s a risk to someone being injured if a defendant is released, so those are good things,” Ritts said.

Updated bail reform goes into effect at the beginning of July.