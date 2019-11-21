Local law enforcement groups request delay on criminal justice laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New state criminal justice laws will soon go into effect, and that is a cause of concern to many in law enforcement, locally and throughout New York.

Police groups across the state gathered in Rochester Wednesday to request a delay on the new criminal justice laws, which are set to take effect January 1, 2020. Officials also asked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature to address their “serious” concerns of the laws.

According to the law enforcement officers in attendance, the new criminal justice reform laws will lead to 200-250 people being released from custody in December — a number that could lead to increased homelessness.

Officials also say that could lead to increased drug use, adding that often times, “jail is the best place for an addict.”

Many of the speakers at Thursday’s press conference echoed a similar sentiment: That bail reform is well-intentioned, but not the right solution as its currently constituted at this time.

“The bail reform is devastating, many of these non-violent crimes are still problematic and those accused should not be out on the streets,” said Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts. “Let’s not throw legislation out the window, let’s sit down and talk about it.”

A representative from Monroe County District Attorney’s office said that every district attorney in the state wants criminal justice reform, but says their input fell on deaf ears. He said “this is an overhaul of the system” and the officials are asking for lawmakers to take a step back and reassess the situation.

“This was slipped into the budget bill — no resources were given to law enforcement,” said Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode. “2020 is going to be a year of experimentation in law enforcement, and our duty is to speak up and say something. We are here sounding the alarm.”

“I’m still trying to determine what’s going to happen in the Rochester Police Department, and how this will impact the Rochester Police Department,” said RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary.

“I’m conservative, I do not think poor people should sit in jail, but we need common sense reform,” said Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local law enforcement agencies and officers, joined sheriffs’ offices across New York State, the NYS Sheriffs’ Association, NYS Associated of Chiefs of Police, NYS Association of PBAs, District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, New York State Office of Probation, and victims assistance advocate for a press conference to publicly discuss the matter.

Here is a list of offenses that will not qualify for bail from The District Attorneys Association of the State of New York:

Assault in the third degree

Aggravated vehicular assault

Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Manslaughter in the second degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

Coercion in the first degree

Arson in the third and fourth degree

Grand larceny in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds

Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child

Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree

Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree

Making a terroristic threat

Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Failure to register as a sex offender

Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree

Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device

Bribery in the first degree

Bribe giving for public office

Bribe receiving in the first degree

Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree

Resisting arrest

Hindering prosecution

Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence

Aggravated harassment in the first degree

Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor

Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree

Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

Animal fighting

