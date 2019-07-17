Large utility pole fire leads to power outage in Village of Newark

NEWARK, NY (WROC) — Heavy rains are being blamed for bringing down a utility pole which then caught fire, knocking out power to a portion of the Village of Newark.

The video of the fire was captured by Shawn Spratley and posted to Facebook.

The fire broke out just before 4:30 p.m. on West Union Street near the Canal View Restaurant. According to Fire Chief Kevin Velte, the heavy rain eroded the ground around the base of the pole, causing it to fall. Velte says that’s when the oil in the transformers caught fire, sending thick, black smoke into the air.

Photo credit: Jason Preston

The fire burned for some time but crews were eventually able to extinguish the flames. The incident left a portion of the village without power including the intersection of Union Street and Main Street.

One Newark resident tells News 8 the outage left him without airconditioning on a day that reached 92 degrees. He says power was restored just before 6 p.m.

The fire chief says no one was hurt during the incident.