ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was on Bauer Street on the city’s Northwest side Wednesday night.

Authorities say RPD officers were called there sometime around 10:00 this evening.

Our crew at the scene saw the roadway blocked off at Bauer and Aab Street. A number of officers in the area were searching between houses with flashlights.

There is no other information at this time.

Check back with news 8 as we develop this story.