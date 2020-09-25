Prude Death Investigation

Large Rochester police presence at reported shooting on city’s westside

by: WROC Staff

(News 8 WROC photo/Christian Garzone)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of Rochester police officers and vehicles are at the scene of a reported shooting on the city’s west side.

The investigation is underway on Emerson Street, near Sawdey Way.

Details are limited at this time.

The police response is significant and detectives are on the scene. A woman was heard screaming and police are going door to door asking folks for information on what might have occurred.

