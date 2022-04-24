ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a car on Columbia Avenue in Rochester Sunday.

Authorities say officers responded to Columbia Avenue just after 5 p.m. for the report of a child being struck by a vehicle.

“Right now we believe we have the driver of the vehicle and we’re still working on that part of the investigation,” said Rochester Police Capt. Steven Swetman. “We believe we have located the driver and nothing appears to be criminal at this time.”

Police have not yet released the identity of the 4-year-old boy or the driver.

No charges have been filed at this time and police have described this as a “tragic accident.”

A 4-year-old is dead after being hit by a car near Columbia Ave., according to police. They add that while the driver wasn’t on scene originally, they eventually tracked them down, the driver is cooperating. This investigation is ongoing. @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/RLsSLRcIZf — Melanie Higgins (@MHigginsTV) April 24, 2022

