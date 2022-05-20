ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence responded to Scottsville Road near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Friday morning to investigate the report of a “possible active shooter.”

Details are limited at this time as to what prompted the significant police response that included the FBI, New York State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department.

Authorities say no injuries were reported. A statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 1 p.m. said in part: “There is no evidence of an active shooter, however, every precaution is being taken at this time to thoroughly investigate this incident.”

Police say multiple buildings were searched and occupants evacuated. A K9 sweep was also conducted.

The area of Scottsville Road near the airport reopened to traffic shortly before 2 p.m.

A Rochester airport spokesperson told News 8 that no flights have been delayed due to the investigation.

