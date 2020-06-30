Large police presence on Rochester’s northeast side after 22-year-old male shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police response is attending to a shooting scene on the city’s northeast side Tuesday.
The investigation is centered around Hudson Avenue, between Ernst Street and Weyl Street.
Police say that’s where a 22-year-old male was shot Tuesday afternoon. Police say he was taken to a local hospital for treament.
Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.
Details are limited at this time.
