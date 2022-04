ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting on the corner of Lake Ave and Phelps Ave.

Police say one person was transported to Strong hospital and their condition is unknown. Another person was found dead inside a nearby residence.

Part of Phelps Ave is closed to traffic.

Details are limited at this time.

