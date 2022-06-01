ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say officers responded to the 400 block of Remington Street for the report of a shooting around 10:45 a.m.

Once on scene, officers located a man in his 30s who was shot at least once in the upper body. Officials say, the victim’s injuries were described as life-threatening but his condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.