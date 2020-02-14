Person found dead outside Browncroft Blvd. apartment building, police investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence responded to an apartment building on Browncrowft Boulevard Friday morning after a person was found dead outside, according to officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies responded around 8:25 a.m. and a deceased individual was discovered outside the building.

Large police presence on browncroft blvd. Little details at this time stay with @News_8 pic.twitter.com/zpeWvBPyQC — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) February 14, 2020

Officials say the investigation into the manner of the death is ongoing. The medical examiner is at the scene and a cause of death is yet to be determined.

Crime tape is wrapped around the apartment building at 2565 Browncroft Boulevard.

