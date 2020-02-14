Breaking News
Person found dead outside Browncroft Blvd. apartment building, police investigating
(News 8 WROC Photo/Atyia Collins)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence responded to an apartment building on Browncrowft Boulevard Friday morning after a person was found dead outside, according to officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies responded around 8:25 a.m. and a deceased individual was discovered outside the building.

Officials say the investigation into the manner of the death is ongoing. The medical examiner is at the scene and a cause of death is yet to be determined.

Crime tape is wrapped around the apartment building at 2565 Browncroft Boulevard.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

