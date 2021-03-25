Gates teen shot while working for family business in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot on Rochester’s northeast side Thursday.

Officers responded to the Hudson Avenue Sav-More around 3 p.m. There they found the teen victim — an employee at the store — shot at least once in his upper body.

Police say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

A young man was shot in the upper body on the corner of Hudson & Nash St. They were taken to Strong Hospital with nonlifethreatening injuries. Hudson Ave between Nassau and Nash should reopen in the next half hour or so.#ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/J1M5573jkN — Patrick Riley (@patrileytv) March 25, 2021

