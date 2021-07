IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) — People are heading out on the water in what seems to be record numbers this summer. Dr. Aekta Miglani with the University of Rochester Medical Center says summer is the season for a lot of injuries associated with boating, perhaps even more so this year as the region emerges from COVID.

"Some of the more common injuries we see aren't always related to the boating itself but some of the other activities, alcohol, heat," she says.