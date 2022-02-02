1 RCSD employee injured after ‘large fights’ at Rochester high school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say one Rochester City School District employee was injured after large fights broke out at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say officers responded to the school on Genesee Street shortly after 1 p.m. for multiple reports of large fights.

Officials say upon arrival, officers were able to separate several small groups of people fighting throughout the building. They say the groups were successfully separated and are now working with conflict mediation services.

Police say as a result of the fights, an RCSD safety officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the upper body. Additionally, two students were evaluated and refused medical care.

Authorities say the cause of the disturbance is being investigated by RCSD.

Officials say police will maintain a presence outside of the school through dismissal time to ensure safety for all.

Police say at this time there have been no arrests

