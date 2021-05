ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation is under way at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

State police confirmed the investigation is taking place at Warren’s home. They did not share any other details.

Authorities carry bags out of the home. This is as close as I can get – focus is in the middle of this video. @News_8 https://t.co/xeMpXJvddo pic.twitter.com/rw94AnVGJs — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) May 19, 2021

State police on the scene say they will release more information this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.