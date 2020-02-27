Man in custody, police investigating ‘possible suspicious package’ outside Federal Building in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Federal Building in downtown Rochester was evacuated Thursday afternoon and a man is in custody in connection to the incident.

Rochester Police Deputy Chief Mark Mura said a call came in just before 1 p.m. about a suspicious male.

Mura says Federal Building security addressed the situation and RPD officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

“The male was taken into custody for investigative purposes at this point,” Mura said.

The Deputy Chief said the man parked a vehicle outside the Federal Building and added that “there may be a suspicious package inside.”

“Utilizing an abundance of caution, we’re evacuating the building,” Mura said.

Mura said the man who was taken into custody was “acting erratic.”

Photos submitted by viewer Jason Desko who lives across the street from the Federal Building.

I’m on scene at the corner of State and Main Street, where a large portion of the road is closed off, centering the federal court building. Many officers here. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/KeAB1Nbcb7 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 27, 2020

