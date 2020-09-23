2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash on Spencerport Road in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Gates Wednesday.

Officials say they responded to the head-on crash around 11 a.m. at Spencerport Road and Marc-Mar Trail.

Police say two people, one male and one female, were pronounced deceased at the scene and they were in the same vehicle. Police say the third person was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. None of those involved have been identified at this time.

“It looks like one of the vehicles did cross over and we did have a head-on crash at the intersection, both vehicles ended up on their side, causing entrapment to the driver and passenger,” said Gates Police Lt. Robert Long.

Police say the vehicles involved were an SUV and a pickup truck. The deceased were in the SUV and the truck driver was hospitalized, officials said, adding that the extent of the truck driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Lt. Long said it was too early into the investigation to determine a cause for the crash.

“Any distraction or anything could result in something of this nature,” he said. “There definitely isn’t a great shoulder on either side of the road.”

Responding agencies included Gates Police, Gates Fire, and Gates EMS, Ridge Road Fire District was also called in to assist.

Lt. Long said this stretch of road has had issues with speeding in the past.

“We have had issues in the past with speed, I would say probably seven or eight years ago we had a fatality in that area where a vehicle had left the roadway and flipped over, so it’s happened there before,” he said.

Responding firefighters said the accident scene is large and will take a few hours to proces.

“The accident scene was rather large and serious nature,” said Gates Fire Department Assistant Chief Timothy Goole. “We did the best we can to get the people out and off to the hospital. Our job is about helping people and getting them the help they need quickly and efficient as possible and nobody wants to walk away from a situation like this.”

Authorities say the area will be blocked off for a while, and they urge motorists to avoid the area.

A large fire police and rescue personal around 1178 Spencerport Rd. Appears to be multiple car accident not sure of severity of the accident @News_8 pic.twitter.com/TCGRq79hxP — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 23, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.