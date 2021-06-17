Police investigate fatal shooting on Genesee Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A section of Genesee Street in Rochester is closed for a fatal shooting investigation.

Police were called to the scene on Genesee Street at Sawyer Street around 7 p.m. Police on the scene have not yet shared any information about the investigation, but according to the Rochester Police Locust Club, a man shot there has since died.

The investigation is happening in the same area where two teenagers were shot on Saturday. Christopher Wood, 18, died in that shooting. A 14-year-old was injured.

News 8 has a crew on the scene of this developing story. Check back for updates.