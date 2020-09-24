Large fire at T&R Towing in Bath along Rt. 415

Prude Death Investigation

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News is following reports of a large fire in the Village of Bath at T & R Towing.

Reports of the fire came in around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and smoke could be seen in the sky through the Village. The business pictured is located on Route 415 and the road has been closed near the fire.

New York State Police, Bath Police, Steuben County Sheriff, and other agencies are currently at the scene.

18 News has a reporter en-route to the fire and will have more updates as it becomes available.

