Large fire at Shadow Lake Golf Course
PENFIELD, NY (WROC) - Fire crews worked to knock down a large fire at the Shadow Lake Golf Course Monday evening.
Crews were called to the main structure at the Penfield club just after 4 p.m.
While our crews were on scene, firefighters called for a second alarm and pushed back media members. Crews from Penfield, Webster, and East Rochester responded to the scene.
At this time, it appears the fire is under control. We are told there are no injuries reported.
Closer to the actual building where this happened now...huge response from local fire companies. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/SfIDUMnI3O— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) October 29, 2018
More Stories
-
Patriots 25 Bills 6
-
Should your child's school be required to have locks on every single…
-
The Yates County Sheriff's Office says a man in Dundee was found dead…