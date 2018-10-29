Large fire at Shadow Lake Golf Course Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) - Fire crews worked to knock down a large fire at the Shadow Lake Golf Course Monday evening.

Crews were called to the main structure at the Penfield club just after 4 p.m.

While our crews were on scene, firefighters called for a second alarm and pushed back media members. Crews from Penfield, Webster, and East Rochester responded to the scene.

At this time, it appears the fire is under control. We are told there are no injuries reported.

