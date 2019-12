MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A language access plan will be available for people who visit the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

This will help close the gap for those who are not proficient in English. An interpreter and translation services will be provided for free.

This is available in all languages.

The services will be available at Department of Motor Vehicle Centers in the county as well.

About 14% of people in Monroe County are not native English speakers.