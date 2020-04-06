Landscaping explodes in popularity amid stay-at-home orders

Breaking News
26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 543 confirmed cases, 30 in ICU
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Monday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Landscaping explodes in popularity amid stay-at-home orders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The landscaping business is essential in these uncertain times according to the New York State workforce mandate and many people are taking advantage. Business is up for some and others are taking matters into their own hands with do-it-yourself projects. 

 “We are happy to meet them halfway,” said Jessica DeMasio, sales manager at Broccolo Tree and Lawn Care, “and deliver the materials that they might need to take care of their yards.” 

DeMasio says their entire business model and operations have changed. “Only one person per truck, there’s no meetings, there’s no rendezvous in the morning, most of the time they’re coming straight to the job site.” 

Lawn care and other yard maintenance can require a certain amount of treatment at certain times as the weather continues to turn warmer. That is one of a few other reasons why landscaping is necessary during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. “Any of the maintenance in your gardens like keeping things pruned for clearance, keeping things off buildings or down from lights, or so people can pull out of their driveways.” 

A large portion of work has been to simply clear leaves from lawns. Work was really put on pause after Rochester got a dose of heavy snow in the middle to early part of November. Nearly a foot of snow put an end to fall maintenance, so many are catching up.  
 
For those ahead of schedule, it is important to hold off from planting annuals as we can still see a significant frost. The focus is cleaning beds, edging, and mulching. “If you do let it grow, it becomes a much bigger project, to get an overgrown situation back under control,” said DeMascio.  

It is also important to wait on mowing until the grass reaches 2-3″ in height. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss