Landmark Tour in West Irondequoit

The Landmark Society of Western New York will hold its annual House & Garden Tour in West Irondequoit this Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

Cindy Boyer, the Director of Public Programs for the Landmark Society, discussed the tour and its featured homes Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“You’ve heard of a destination wedding, well this is a destination tour!” said Boyer. “We’re going to be up in West Irondequoit. Normally, we have a habit of being in the Brighton, East Avenue area. This is so worth the trip to go up there to see the houses that are opening for us up in West Irondequoit.”

Boyer said all the homes featured are from the early to mid-twentieth century. “It is the St. Paul Corridor north of Titus Avenue and a fabulous neighborhood known as Winona Woods. So there’s everything from a spectacular, palatial colonial revival to an adorable storybook cottage. That’s actually an architectural style, storybook. I didn’t know that before this tour!”

She added, “This whole area could actually qualify as a historic district. It would be one of the largest ones in Monroe County if they ever decided to pursue that because there are amazing houses and so many of them.”

The House & Garden Tour will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. The pamphlet containing the Tour’s map serves as your ticket. You can stop in at each home once. View them in any order you desire, all in one day or split over the two days.

There’s more information online at LandmarkSociety.org. You can still get tickets at Parkleigh or at Genrich’s Garden Center in Irondequoit. You can also purchase them at the door on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary the Protectress Orthodox Ukrainian Church, which is at 3176 St. Paul Boulevard.