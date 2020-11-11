Landmark society’s 2020 ‘Five to Revive’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2020 ‘Five to Revive’ list has been released by the Landmark Society of Western New York. It includes historical buildings in neighboring counties, and areas in Rochester.

The Clarissa Street Corridor is one of the properties that made the list. The area has buildings dating back to the 1950’s and is located in Rochester’s third ward neighborhood.

“We had grocery stores, we had many churches, we had the first Black-owned hotel on Clarissa street. My grandparents owned a club,” said George Fontenette, member of the Clarissa St. Reunion committee.

The neighborhood was a central hub for many Black communities and Clarissa Street Reunion committee members like George Fontenette have been working to get recognition of its importance.

“When we told the older members about what was going on they jumped on it without hesitation so that’s how much Clarissa Street means to us,” said Fontenette.

The Landmarks Society of Western New York releases a ‘Five to Revive’ list every year aimed at helping organizations revitalize historical properties like the Clarissa Street Corridor.

“We’re hoping that the listing on that will be able to help them get attention get funding get grants,” said Larry Francer, the associate director for the Landmark Society of Western New York.

This year’s list includes — the Clarissa Street Corridor, 692 Joseph Avenue in Rochester, 67-68 canal street in Rochester, the William’s Opera House in the Village of Attica, and neighborhood hardware stores throughout the region.

“The excitement that comes with a building having a new life… that is something that’s contiguous and the whole neighborhood.. the whole city the whole county really grows through that,” said Francer.

The landmark society plans to meet with organizations that made the list and try to connect them with development opportunities.

Past projects include the Eastman Dental Dispensary, and the Holley High School. More information can be found here.