Landing of Brighton Senior Living residents get vaccinated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some residents at a local assisted living facility received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday.

A clinic was held at the Landing of Brighton Senior Living Facility. CVS Pharmacy staff administered the vaccine. The executive director there was very excited to start the process.

“I am incredibly impressed,” Executive Director Laurie Clark said. “I think we’re going to have 100% participation. They’ve been through a lot but they’re resilient and they love being here.”

The faculty is vaccinating all staff and residents who have given their consent.