Lamar supporters call for meeting with Morelle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local faith leaders are calling on Congressmen Joe Morelle to meet with members of the Black community after accusations that he tried to get a Monroe County Legislator fired from her job at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The group rallied outside of the Federal Building in Rochester on Monday. Legislator Sabrina LaMar claims Morelle tried to get her fired after she appeared in an interview on Facebook hosted by Morelle’s opponent in the Democratic primary.

Morelle claims he contacted RIT to ask about college employees appearing in political advertisements. He later apologixes. But activisits said they want to speak to Morelle personally about the issue.

“We’re saying today, there’s some wrong doings going on, we’re not standing for it,” Powerhouse Church of God in Christ Bishop Jeffrey Melvin said. “We are not above leaving this party. We are not above that. We are not above that. You take the Black vote for granted. We can leave you.”

Mayor Lovely Warren has also spoken out, supporting Lamar. “County Legislator Sabrina LaMar had the courage to stand up and to say that Congressman Joe Morelle, one of the most powerful men in our community, threatened her and her ability to provide for her family.”