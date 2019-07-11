Lakeshore residents meet to discuss solutions to lake levels and flooding

GREECE, NY (WROC) — Folks living along the Lake Ontario shoreline got a chance to share their ideas on how to deal with the high water levels.

Representatives from Webster, Irondequoit, Parma Hamlin and Greece met with the state commission on Wednesday to come up with solutions to combat flooding.

Vincent Esposito is the Finger Lakes Regional Director of Empire State Development. “Today is very much a first step to identify what those potential projects are,” said Esposito.

Governor Cuomo is providing up to $300 million to support these projects. Greece resident Doug Dobson says these meetings are helpful in finding solutions to deal with flood damage. But he believes there is a simpler answer.

“In my opinion, I do not see why we need to spend $100 million, $300 million. The simple answer is to lower lake levels,” said Dobson.

Esposito says there is no doubt lower water levels would be better for everybody along the lake. But being unable to control IJC or mother nature Esposito thinks Wednesday’s meeting means they are making progress.

“It is definitely a step in the right direction. We are not going to solve everyone’s issue, it is not possible, said Esposito, “but we have a strong commitment from Governor Cuomo to provide state funding to lakeshore resiliency whether it is homeowners, business owners or government assets.”

“I’m encouraged by this process of all the communities taking a look at what they need to do to harden the shoreline. To make it more resilient for higher water levels,” said Dobson.

Each town is in the early phase of the planning stage. The commission will be holding several meetings before the proposal deadline. All proposals are due by Labor Day.

Each municipality must come up with their own proposal on how to protect infrastructure from flooding. Also, the plan must boost the region’s local economy.