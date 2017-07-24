Lakeshore Flood Warnings Posted For Tonight Into Tuesday

Lakeshore flooding concerns will be renewed tonight and tomorrow. The combination of record high lake levels and a stiff west to northwest wind will result in greater wave action and an increase in lakeshore flooding on the shoreline of Lake Ontario. Erosion will also be a concern.

Winds pick up tonight and will persist out of the west-northwest on Tuesday. Those winds will diminish significantly later Tuesday allowing the wave action to subside.

Residents who live near the Lake Ontario shoreline should be prepared for some flood issues tonight and tomorrow and take all necessary measures to protect property.

Stay tuned to News 8 for continuing coverage of this situation.