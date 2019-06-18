Lake Ontario shipwrecks documented in a new book

There are an estimated 6,000 shipwrecks that happened in the Great Lakes over the last 350 years, including dozens in the deep waters of our very own Lake Ontario. Some of those shipwrecks date back to the 1800s, and now you can discover their journey documented in a new book

Shipwrecks of Lake Ontario: A Journey of Discovery documents nearly 30 shipwrecks that author Jim Kennard and his team have found in the last 17 years. Kennard said it gives us a good idea of what was happening in the area back in the 1800s and early 1900s.

These ships transported bulky goods throughout the Great Lakes.

According to Kennard says there are about 600 ships that have wrecked in Lake Ontario, but not all of them are down in the water today except for nearly 200 of them.

The most significant find in the Great Lakes would be HMS Ontario, a British warship. It sank in the western part of Lake Ontario in 1780. It’s the most significant loss of life, 120 people perished in that, and there were no survivors.

If you’d like to attend the book launch Wednesday evening at the Rochester Yacht Club you can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shipwrecks-of-lake-ontario-author-talk-and-signing-rochester-tickets-61706358379