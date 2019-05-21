Lake Ontario Outflows increase as shoreline restaurants deal with impacts

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - - As of May 21, Lake Ontario is just a few inches away from record 2017 levels and is forecasted to climb through the end of the month. Some restaurant owners along the shore have already had their businesses impacted by flooding.

"Our goal today is to get rid of all the puddles," said Terry Testa, owner of the waterfront restaurant Pelican’s Nest in Greece. He had to fight floods all through 2017.

"We were more reacting to it. We were chasing our own tail." They had to close for ten days. "Last time it was 1900 sandbags, this time it's a cement block wall," said Testa. He now can keep the restaurant and parking lot protected, besides a few puddles. They are open for business and have many bands lined up as they usually do during the summer months.

Down the road in Irondequoit, the situation is a bit different. Silk O’Loughlin’s is a waterfront restaurant that hand to completely close for the 2017 season due to floods. This year is starting to look very similar as they have already had to close. This is despite construction that was intended to prevent future flooding. The owner hopes to re-open by the end of June.

Jim Howe is Executive Director of the local chapter of the Nature Conservancy and says the entire Great Lakes is at near record levels, including downstream of Lake Ontario. Once those levels start to decline, this may allow the International Joint Commission (IJC) to increase outflow through the Moses-Saunders Dam. "As the Ottowa river crests and begins to decline,” said Howe, “I think we'll see the IJC releasing more and more from Lake Ontario."

Howe says this should mean some relief, but upstream there is too much water flowing into Lake Ontario like from a record high Lake Erie as well as other watersheds. "We're not going to be able to stop this. there's no dam that's going to stop it," said Howe.

Floodwaters downstream have forced thousands to evacuate. As of now, there has been no need for those along the southern shores of Lake Ontario to evacuate their homes, but many are ready.