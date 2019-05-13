Lake Ontario businesses get ready for high water Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -

Water levels at Lake Ontario are expected to continue to rise and some business owners are already dealing with water challenges.

The dock at Bayside Pub in Webster is already underwater.

"And I’m looking at it right now and everyone’s freaking out a little bit...So when it’s like this, happened in 17 it affected us, came over, you couldn’t feed anybody here," said Kyle Wigent, a bartender at Bayside Pub.

Businesses with decks, docks, or even patios risk water damage. The water level is already high, and with a day of rain, it's getting higher.

For weather-dependent businesses like Bayside, this could mean trouble.

“So I expected if it goes above it’s gonna hurt us really badly this season," said Wigent.

Marge's Lakeside Inn has been on the water for 59 years. Lessons they learned from 2017 flooding have helped them to prepare for this year.

“The town has, their trying to get use like an aqua dam to put down here which I think would help," said Fran beth, co-owner of Marge’s Lakeside Inn in Irondequoit.

Both businesses will stay open for the summer. Marge’s even had a creative way to use the water from flooding two years ago.

"2 years ago. That whole center area was full of water, and, so we put the band on the dock, which was Jumbo Shrimp, and we put chairs around the big pond that was," said Beth.

The Army Corps of Engineers expects the lake to rise by another 7 inches this month. Municipalities are around to help provide resources to those in need.