ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A busy stretch of Lake Avenue will be getting a $3 million makeover.

This is part of the “Finger Lakes Forward” strategy. The project will upgrade traffic and pedestrian signals to improve visibility to enhance safety.

The two-mile stretch between Lyell Avenue and Flower City Park will also be repaved. The paving is set to begin in late August. Most work will be done in the evenings and overnight.

No detours will be posted.