Labor unions protest Amazon development in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Labor unions protested outside a Monroe County Economic Development Agency meeting Thursday.

The agency was discussing Amazon’s proposed blanket waiver for the construction of the Amazon facility in Gates. This would wave part of the local labor requirement for the building of the multi-million square-foot facility.

Protestors say millions of local tax dollars supports projects like this and therefore they say no company should get out of hiring local labor.

“So, between all of us and myself involved, we’re just trying to let everyone know that all we want is a fair opportunity to put out people to work,” said Rochester Building and Construction Trade President Grant Malone. “People that live here. People that raise their family here. People that sent their kids to school. It’s about survival, especially during this pandemic we’re going through.”

Last week Amazon officials told News 8 in a statement they use an open bid process for contractors working on their projects. They add that they follow all local and state labor policies and processes.