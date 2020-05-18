L3Harris to add additional 125 new manufacturing and engineering jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based L3Harris Technologies will hire 125 new positions, to join 175 other new workers already hired this year.

In a statement released on Monday, Senator Chuck Schumer said L3Harris will hire 300 new Rochester workers in total by the end of 2020.

Schumer explained that the jobs L3Harris is hoping to fill are in both manufacturing and engineering and that the extra hiring will help to employ and support the Rochester workforce during the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent economic hardship.

“Our world-class Rochester workforce is eager to get to work, including our new graduates who are celebrating a huge milestone in the midst of a global pandemic,” Schumer said in a statement. “I have fought relentlessly over the years to level the playing field and make companies like L3Harris competitive for government contracts that create new jobs and fuel the Rochester-Finger Lakes economy. This new hiring announced by L3Harris is a win-win for Rochester’s job seekers, L3Harris’ continued success, and the entire Rochester-Finger Lakes Economy.”