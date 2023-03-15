ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — L3Harris has been selected by NASA to develop a higher resolution imager satellite for NOAA to help improve weather predictions.

The excitement for the next generation Geostationary Extended Observations satellite system (GOXO) is out of this world, and one of L3harris’s Chief Engineers for the GOXO Daniel Gall tells me that the higher resolution will let forecasters pick out even finer details in features such as clouds to help spot severe weather events and wildfires much quicker.

“One of the big advancements with the GOXO imager is we’re going to increase the resolution by a factor of 4 so we can see much finer details,” Daniel says.

Most standard iPhone cameras have about 12 megapixels of resolution in their camera, but this imager is going to have over a Gigapixel of resolution, which is 12,000 times more than your standard iPhone camera.

“Rochester facility designs and builds the optical bench for our imager, which is basically the foundation that everything is built around for everything. It provides a strong structure,” Daniel says.

Continuing to make constant improvements to the imagers on these satellites will help provide the best data out there for meteorologists to interpret in order to accomplish the shared goal of protecting lives and property.

“It’s been really exciting to work on a new design with a rally smart team of people from Rochester from Fort Wayne across L3Harris facilities… the imager is really important for helping protect lives and property. Especially for hurricane tracking it helps us know where people need to be evacuated and when and that higher resolution is really going to enhance that capability, I think,“ Daniel says.

Those capabilities are all being made possible with the help of crucial design contributions being done locally, allowing Rochester to continue leaving its mark in both space advancement and history.