L3 Harris working on NASA telescope, secondary mirror completed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Work on a powerful new mirror telescope has finished up production here in Rochester.

The secondary mirror was completed for the the “Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope” for NASA. The project was performed entirely here in Rochester. L3Harris will still be working on the telescope as a whole here in Rochester for a while.

The telescope will be able to capture images across the universe using infrared light which can’t be seen through human eyes — 100 times greater than the Hubble images.

The telescope is scheduled to launch into space sometime during the decade with a five year mission plan.