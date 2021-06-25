Korean War anniversary memorialized in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — An event was held Friday to honor the 71st anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

People gathered at the Korean War Memorial in Whitehaven Cemetery in Pittsford, honoring the Monroe County Veterans who died in Korea and whose names are displayed on the memorial. Korean War Veteran Roger Hill says it was a special event for him and other vets.

“When the community comes out and the Korean people come and help us, it just makes everything worthwhile for everything we went through there,” Hill said. “We went through cold, we went through heat, we went through many, many things that we don’t even talk about anymore, but it really makes you feel great that people will come and support us.”

Hill says he was excited to be back after having to skip the event last year due to the pandemic.