We have a comfortable start with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures for the most part are right around 70°. We fully expect to warm up into the lower 80s this afternoon and we'll see increasing clouds thanks to a storm system to our west. Some instability will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region this afternoon and tonight with the chance for some gusty winds. Expect the threat for a passing shower to continue overnight as we watch Isaias approach New York City. It will continue to inject moisture across the region Tuesday and provide for some more storm opportunities. If a slow moving band of rain sets up, we could be watching the chance for some flash flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening.