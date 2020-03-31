Kodak now providing isopropyl alcohol for ‘NYS Clean’ hand sanitizer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kodak announced in a press release today that they will begin to supply New York State with isopropyl alcohol to help with the production of the NYS Clean hand sanitizer.

The company says it will deliver “tanker loads” from Eastman Business Park.

“Kodak is committed to helping fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Jim Continenza, the Executive Chairman of Kodak in a statement. “I could not be prouder of our dedicated team members who quickly mobilized to provide this essential ingredient for hand sanitizer. We will continue to work closely with New York and federal representatives to identify other ways to bring Kodak’s resources and technology to bear in the fight against this pandemic.”